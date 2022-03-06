Deny that there has been any kind of negotiation over Erling Haaland, asserts Joan Laporta

But with confirmation that the 21-year-old has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2022, it has seen an air of uncertainty surround the remainder of Haaland’s time at Dortmund. That comes especially after reports indicated that Barcelona had met with the forward over discussions about a move but that has been denied by Joan Laporta. The Spaniard admitted that there has been no negotiations with Haaland as the first thing Barcelona would do was contact his club over a move.