Deny that there has been any kind of negotiation over Erling Haaland, asserts Joan Laporta
Today at 4:54 PM
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied that there have been talks between them and Erling Haaland over a move and added that they will first contact Borussia Dortmund before anything else. The forward has a release clause that activates in the summer and has been linked with a move away.
Over the last few years, few players have been heavily linked with a move away as much as Erling Haaland with the Norwegian’s future one of the hottest topics in football. The 21-year-old currently plys his trade for Borussia Dortmund and has thrived for the club since his move in the winter of 2020 with 80 goals in just 79 appearances. That combined with Haaland’s potential and his age has seen some of Europe’s top sides consider making a move for the forward.
But with confirmation that the 21-year-old has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2022, it has seen an air of uncertainty surround the remainder of Haaland’s time at Dortmund. That comes especially after reports indicated that Barcelona had met with the forward over discussions about a move but that has been denied by Joan Laporta. The Spaniard admitted that there has been no negotiations with Haaland as the first thing Barcelona would do was contact his club over a move.
"I can deny that there has been any kind of negotiation over Haaland. Not a meeting, nor a conversation, nothing. With regards to the meeting between Xavi and Haaland in Munich, that's none of my business, but two sportsmen can talk about football, I suppose. The first thing we'd do is contact Borussia Dortmund, his club," Laporte said, reported Goal.
