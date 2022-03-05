Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure has allowed team to be more cohesive, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 3:40 PM
Mikel Arteta has asserted that former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in February has allowed his side to play a certain team more often which allows his side to play more cohesive football. The Gabon international left the Gunners by mutual consent and joined Barcelona.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal in January 2018 on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £56 million. The Gabon striker established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his time at the club as he claimed the Golden Boot during his first full season at the club.
The 32-year-old scored 92 goals and registered 21 assists in 163 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. The Gabon forward was instrumental for the London club in claiming FA Cup glory during his time at the club.
The striker fell out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta due to a breach of discipline and an exit was finally facilitated by the London club as they agreed to a mutual contract termination with Aubameyang paving the way for Barcelona to sign him.
The former Arsenal man has made a good start to life at Spain as he has scored 5 goals in 6 appearances for the Catalan club. Arteta has claimed that the striker’s departure has turned out to be a good one for all parties.
“First of all, the understanding of what we want is clearer. We have a fit squad, without too many disturbances for a long period. That has allowed us to play a certain team more regularly and that team now has better cohesion and better understanding. Their qualities fit to make each other better. And then, obviously, when you get results, confidence builds up, belief builds up and the rest is a consequence of that,” Arteta told Sky Sports.
“We always make decisions in the best interests of the club. We made that decision as three parties. One was the club, one was Auba, and the other was Barcelona. The three of us believed it was the right thing to do," he added.
