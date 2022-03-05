It's not important how long I stay but more important what we do until then, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp agreed to a three-year deal to become the Liverpool manager, replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015. The German manager has transformed the club from top to bottom as he has turned his side from perennial top-four contenders to genuine title challengers during his spell so far.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has helped the English giants reach the promised land as he led his side to their first-ever Premier League title triumph in 2019/20 while also helping win one EFL Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and a Champions League.

Klopp is often credited with pioneering the resurgence of Gegenpressing in modern football and is regarded by fellow professional managers and players as one of the best managers in the world. The German signed a five-year deal in 2019 to extend his spell at the club but has stated that he would not remain at the club beyond that timeline.

“The plan, at the moment, is to get to 2024 and 'thank you very much. The plan is still the same, nothing has really changed. If I decide to leave in 2024 it has nothing to do with the quality of the squad: 'My God, I have to manage them' or 'Oh my God, I'd better stop managing them'. It's nothing to do with that,” Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference.