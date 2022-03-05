If I can I will stay at Arsenal my whole life, proclaims Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window of 2019 from Brazilian club Ituano. The Brazilian attacker was reportedly the subject of interest from a number of clubs but opted to sign a long-term contract with the Gunners. The 20-year-old had been touted as one of the best youth prospects in his age group at the time and has shown his qualities briefly at the London club.

The Brazilian winger has made 71 appearances for Arsenal so far while scoring 16 goals and registering nine assists across all competitions. Martinelli has helped Arsenal’s charge for a top-four spot by scoring four Premier League goals this campaign.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had earlier proclaimed that he intended to build the future of the club around his young players such as Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Emile Smith Rowe. The Brazilian revealed that the new generation can achieve special things in the future and reiterated his desire to stay at Arsenal for the long-term future.

“We have a young group, we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we will achieve great things. Our focus is the Champions League. Fighting for that top four. A club like Arsenal has to be in the Champions League. It’s our total focus. We always want more. Of course, Arsenal are a giant team. If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my team-mates,” Martinelli told ESPN Brazil.