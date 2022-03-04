What we imagined of Sergio Ramos at our club hasn't happened, admits Leonardo

Sergio Ramos has cemented his status as one of the best defenders of this generation during his stint at Spain with Real Madrid . The Spaniard made 671 appearances for the Madrid club while scoring 101 goals and registering 40 assists across all competitions. Ramos also led the team to several major honors including five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

The Spanish defender's trophy-laden stint at the club came to an end when his final contract expired in June 2021. The 35-year-old signed for PSG in the summer on a free transfer as he looked to continue to pursue major silverware in his new surroundings.

It hasn't gone according to plan for Ramos as he has suffered various injuries that has restricted him to just five appearances across all competitions. PSG sporting director Leonardo has hinted that it may have been the wrong decision to bring the former Madrid defender to Paris.

“We signed him[Ramos] and he was physically fine. But as of today, he has only played five games. Unfortunately, what we imagined of him at our club did not happen. It is difficult for him, for everyone. Not playing makes it difficult for him to be a leader. We will wait before drawing conclusions, the season is not over. But I am not afraid to take responsibility for mistakes when I make them. Nasser gives me total confidence. It gives me real autonomy and for that I thank the club,” Leonardo told L’Equipe.