Reports | Manchester United plotting move for Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski
Today at 5:55 PM
According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United are considering making an offer for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Polish striker is in the last 18 months of his contract at the German club.
Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 and the Polish international has gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers in European football during his time at Bavaria. The 33-year-old has made 362 appearances for the German champions while scoring 333 goals and has also led the team to seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, and one Champions League during his time at the club.
According to reports from ESPN, Lewandowski could be tempted to make a move away from the Bavarian club as Manchester United look to make an offer for the Poland international. The former Dortmund striker is entering the last 18 months of his contract and it is understood that he has turned down several contract extension offers from the Bundesliga club which has alerted several clubs over his availability.
The Manchester club have looked short of firepower in recent months and will look to prioritize the signing of a lethal striker in the summer. Losing Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial have opened up spots for grabs at the English side and United will look to make additions in order to reinforce the strikeforce.
It is also understood that the English giants may lose the services of attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard in the summer which will force United's hand as they look to replenish their ranks. United will hope to finish in a Champions League qualifying spot at the end of the season to make the transfer a possibility. The Premier League club will have no trouble affording Lewandowski's financial demands in order to make the deal come to fruition.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.