Reports | Manchester United plotting move for Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 and the Polish international has gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers in European football during his time at Bavaria. The 33-year-old has made 362 appearances for the German champions while scoring 333 goals and has also led the team to seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, and one Champions League during his time at the club.