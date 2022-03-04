No one expected me to be seventh for Ballon d'Or but thats what happened, proclaims Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. Despite the modest fee, the Egyptian has quickly gone on to cement his status as one of the elite attackers in the world with his electrifying performances for the Merseyside club, both in domestic and European competitions.

The 29-year-old has scored 148 goals and registered 56 assists in 229 appearances across all competitions, turning into a goal-scoring behemoth for the Reds along the way. Salah has also been instrumental for the club as he helped the Merseyside club claim a Premier League and a Champions League during his time so far at the club.

The Egyptian has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 19 league goals in 24 appearances. The former Chelsea star expressed his surprise at his ranking in the Ballon d’Or award last year although he reiterated that he was happy with his career accomplishments.

"It shocked me [not doing better in Ballon d'Or voting], but there's nothing I can say. No one in the world expected that I would be seventh, but that's what happened. "I do not feel the conspiracy theory, but there may be inaccurate choices, and there are many countries which aren't popular with football knowledge and so far from it. I do not know their choices based on what, but I do not believe in the conspiracy theory,” Salah told Egyptian TV.