ISL 2021-22 | ATK Mohun Bagan progress to semis after 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the semi-finals of the Hero ISL after a narrow 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Thursday. Roy Krishna (45’) scored the only goal of the game just before the end of the first half and sealed a crucial victory for the Mariners.

The match started off quietly as both teams struggled to create chances to score. But in the eighth minute of the match, Rahim Ali played a delicious ball across the face of the goal, but no CFC player was at the end of the pass. Close to the 24th minute in the match, Ali was involved again as he rushed forward with the ball and took a shot but it went wide of the target.

As the game wore on ATKMB started to come back into the game and controlled the possession. They reaped benefits of this dominance as Roy Krishna slotted the ball into the back of the net from a Joni Kauko pass, in the 45th minute.

That brought an end to an interesting first half.

Krishna started the second half in blistering fashion. In the 49th minute, he dribbled the ball into the penalty box and looked destined to score his second of the game, but he failed to connect with the ball.

At the midway point of the second half, Chennaiyin FC had two great chances to get themselves back into the game. Raegan Singh’s shot deflected off the goal post, and minutes later, Nerijus Valskis’s header was saved by Amrinder Singh.

As time progressed Syed Sabir Pasha’s side started to put the ATKMB players on the backfoot. But, they failed to create any clear opportunities to score the equaliser. The match ended and CFC would be disappointed with the lack of chances they created in the dying stages of the game.

This result means that ATK Mohun Bagan have qualified for the semi-finals and has become the third team to do so this season. They go up the Hero ISL table into the second spot. Chennaiyin FC has completed all their league games and currently sit eighth in the league table.

In their last game of the current league campaign, Juan Ferrando’s men will take on Jamshedpur FC on Monday in what could decide who finishes in the top spot in the Hero ISL table.