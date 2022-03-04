Don't have to be Marcelo Bielsa as I am my own person, asserts Jesse Marsch

New Leeds manager Jesse Masch has revealed that he doesn’t need to replicate Marcelo Bielsa’s methods to bring success to his new side and admitted that he will look to implement his own philosophy. Leeds hired Marsch on Sunday after their dismal form leaving them 16th in the standings.

Leeds made an exciting reentry into the Premier League after coming up as a promoted side from the Championship ahead of the 2020-21 season. The English side established themselves as an electrifying side that played high-octane football under Marcelo Bielsa and managed to secure a 9th place finish at the end of the campaign.

It hasn’t gone according to plan for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season as Leeds are currently only two points above the relegation zone and are on a run of five defeats from six games.

The Yorkshire side have conceded 20 goals in their last five matches and slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham after being thrashed 6-0 away at Liverpool in midweek.

The Argentinean coach paid the price for his shortcomings on Sunday as he was relieved of his managerial duties at the club. Marsch has been appointed as his successor and the American proclaimed that he would implement his own ideas at the club as he looks to steer clear of a relegation battle.

"I've followed living legends everywhere I've been. [It's about] being secure with the fact that the predecessors did a lot of good things well. Marcelo changed the mentality of the club and the team. He created a winning, successful mentality here. It's about understanding the things he did well,” Marsch told Sky Sports.

“But I don't have to be Marcelo Bielsa. It's more important to be me and provide what this team needs to continue to grow. I've said I've followed Marcelo's career and watched him closely and respect and learned from things that he's done. I am different, I am my own person and I have my own ways,” he added.