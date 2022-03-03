We will try everything and do everything possible to retain Kylian Mbappe, proclaims Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that the Ligue 1 giants are doing everything within their power to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club. The French forward is considered to be one of the best players in the world but has less than five months left on his current contract.

Over the last six months, few topics have been discussed more than Kylian Mbappe’s future especially as reports indicated that the Frenchman is keen on a new challenge. However, so far while there have been conflicting reports, the 24-year-old has yet to sign a new contract with PSG and, thus as it stands, he has less than five months left on his current deal. That combined with Real Madrid’s long-term interest, has many PSG fans worried that they could lose their superstar.

However, the forward has admitted, in the past, that any decision over his future will only be made at the end of the season which has calmed a few. Yet as speculation persists, Leonardo has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain are in with a chance of re-signing Mbappe to a new deal but only as long as the Frenchman doesn’t sign with another club. The PSG sporting director also added that they will try everything and that him signing a new contract is not about money.

"We have a possibility. As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything, we will do everything possible to retain him. It is not true. We have not sent a specific offer. There is an important element: I think the last thing we will put into this contract will be money...It's not about that [money]. Kylian has such a great value that I believe that is secondary. I think that to put a figure he will take two minutes," Leonardo said, reported ESPN.

The lure of Real Madrid might prove to be too much but Leonardo believes that Paris Saint-Germain are perfectly placed to help Mbappe become one of the best players ever. He also added that the project the club has in place will help with that alongside the fact that Mbappe will be playing alongside Lionel Messi, one of the best ever.

"We want to put him in the best conditions to be the best possible player. What Qatar has done in the last 10 years has placed PSG among the greats. Today, the club is a reality. He [Mbappe] is loved, admired and respected," he revealed

"Kylian is the best in the world right now. [PSG's Lionel] Messi has always been at this level, and I believe he continues to be, but it's normal that others arrive...It's not a case of judging who is best. One is 23 years old, and the other is 34."