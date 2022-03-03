Reports | Real Madrid and Manchester United looking into move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen
Today at 4:22 PM
According to Calciomercato, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has popped up on both Real Madrid and Manchester United’s radar with the two sides keen on reinforcing their front-lines. The Nigerian international has done well for the Serie A side since his move in 2020, scoring 21 goals for the club.
After a failed spell at Wolfsburg, few expected Victor Osimhen to make his comeback back into one of Europe’s top five leagues but that’s exactly what he did at Lille. A move from RSC Chareloi turned out to be a masterstroke for the club as the forward spent one season in France before leaving for Napoli in a move worth roughly £68 million. However, Osimhen has thrived in Italy as well with him scoring 21 goals across 52 appearances for the Naples side, a tally that includes 11 goals this term.
That combined with the fact that the young Nigerian striker is only 23 years old, has seen Victor Osimhen heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from England. But Calciomercato are reporting that Real Madrid and Manchester United are his top two suitors with both sides reportedly keen on signing the forward next summer. The forward has been linked with a move away in the past but the report has indicated that both clubs plan on making an approach in the near future.
The Los Blancos are looking at adding to their already star-studded front-line while Manchester United are planning to sign a brand new forward with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani reportedly set to leave at the end of the current season. But Calciomercato has further reported that Osimhen’s current contract runs until the end of the 2024/25 season which could see Napoli ask for a fee well above what they paid Lille in 2020, which could force either club to pay just over £70 million.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Victor Osimhen
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Serie A
- Ssc Napoli
- Manchester United
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.