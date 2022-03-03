Reports | Real Madrid and Manchester United looking into move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

That combined with the fact that the young Nigerian striker is only 23 years old, has seen Victor Osimhen heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from England. But Calciomercato are reporting that Real Madrid and Manchester United are his top two suitors with both sides reportedly keen on signing the forward next summer. The forward has been linked with a move away in the past but the report has indicated that both clubs plan on making an approach in the near future.