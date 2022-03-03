Have taken decision to sell Chelsea as this is in club’s best interest, confirms Roman Abramovich

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he will be selling the club because of the current situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and after rumours of the same. This comes less than a day after Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss confirmed that he had gotten an offer to buy the club.

The last few weeks has had both Chelsea and Everton in an air of uncertainty as they both have Russian connections via their owners and that saw Roman Abramovich reveal that he was stepping back. The Chelsea owner decided to transfer stewardship of the club to their trustees but reports have indicated that he could be forced to sell. So much so, that Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has confirmed that he, and three others, have been offered the chance to buy Chelsea.

However, in a stunning turn of events, Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he has decided to sell the club and bring an end to a fourteen year ownership period. The 55-year-old also revealed that he believes that this decision is the best thing for the Blues as well as everyone employed by Chelsea. He further added that the sale “will not be fast-tracked” and that the club are also looking to open a “charitable foundation” to benefit “all victims of the war in Ukraine”.

“I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners,” reads the statement on Chelsea’s website.

“The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated."

“The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery. Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner."

“However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club. I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart,” it added.

