Glad FIFA has realised that biennial World Cup is no go for everyone, asserts Aleksander Ceferin
Today at 8:14 PM
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that the biennial World Cup is off the table after a discussion between him and FIFA as the latter has realised that it’s bad for the sport. The change was proposed by world football’s governing body in December as part of a revamped calendar.
With FIFA looking to improve and change the football calendar, it came as a shock to many when world football’s governing body proposed a biennial World Cup. The decision came as part of a revamped calendar to help footballers deal with the intense schedule currently present and yet the idea for the biennial World Cup was rejected by fans and critics alike. Not only that, UEFA have opposed the proposal with Aleksander Ceferin hitting out FIFA and their president Gianni Infantino.
However, talks of biennial World Cup, over the last few months, has halted and Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that he is confident FIFA will abandon the proposal after conversation with Infantino. The UEFA president also added that while football needs to be developed across all the other continents, it shouldn’t come at the cost of everyone else.
“A biennial World Cup is a no go for everyone in football. I am glad FIFA has realised that as well. I had a discussion with FIFA’s president about it yesterday. We cannot say football on other continents cannot be developed, but we should be aligned and it should not hurt European and South American Federations,” Ceferin said, reported the Athletic.
“We have discussions but as far as I am concerned, a biennial World Cup is off the table. I am sure we will come to a solution with FIFA soon.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.