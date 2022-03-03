Glad FIFA has realised that biennial World Cup is no go for everyone, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

With FIFA looking to improve and change the football calendar, it came as a shock to many when world football’s governing body proposed a biennial World Cup. The decision came as part of a revamped calendar to help footballers deal with the intense schedule currently present and yet the idea for the biennial World Cup was rejected by fans and critics alike. Not only that, UEFA have opposed the proposal with Aleksander Ceferin hitting out FIFA and their president Gianni Infantino.