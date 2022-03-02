Want to get more goals and hopefully it will happen now in big part of season, reveals Jack Grealish
Today at 3:40 PM
Jack Grealish has outlined his intentions of contributing more goals and assists to his new side and hopes to achieve his targets over the next weeks until the remainder of the season. The Englishman scored a goal in City’s 2-0 victory over Peterborough in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.
Manchester City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the previous summer for a record breaking fee of £100 million which constituted the most expensive transfer of an English player ever, as well as the highest fee ever paid by a British club. However, the Englishman hasn't quite hit the strides he did at Villa, with 26 appearances for the Citizens while contributing to seven goals across all competitions.
The 26-year-old was selected by Pep Guardiola to feature in their match against Peterborough on Tuesday. But despite concerns over his performances, the attacker assured the Spanish coach made the right choice as he controlled a delightful over the top ball from Phil Foden and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to score a goal in their eventual 2-0 victory. It saw Grealish admit, after the game, that he has made a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium but asserted that a change in fortunes is imminent.
"I expect more, I want to get a lot more[goals and assists]. I’ve been speaking with the manager and he’s been helping me. I want to get goals and assists but he said it’s not all about that. He’s trusted me in a lot of big games which I feel I’ve done alright in. Hopefully that’ll come now in the big part of the season,” Grealish told GOAL.
The Englishman also revealed that he and Foden took inspiration from Lionel Messi for their contribution for the goal.
"It’s funny because before the game I was on the coach and I sat next to him and we were on Twitter and we saw a video of Messi, and he came up to me after the goal and said it’s just like we were watching before the game. Just like Messi! Me and Phil have that link up," he added.
