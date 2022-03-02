Think what Jack Grealish has to do is grow up and get trust of Pep Guardiola, asserts Roy Keane

"I think it’s crunch time for Man City over the next few months. This is where you will really test as a player, crunch games. Jack’s had a few injury problems, [and has] probably been criticised a little bit for his off-field stuff but I think what Jack has to do is grow up and get the trust of Pep. He probably hasn’t got that yet, same with England, I don’t think Gareth [Southgate] trusts him that much yet,” Keane said, reported Goal.