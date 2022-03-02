Think what Jack Grealish has to do is grow up and get trust of Pep Guardiola, asserts Roy Keane
Today at 4:08 PM
Pundit Roy Keane has hit out at Jack Grealish and asked the attacker to show Pep Guardiola that he can grow up and earn the manager’s trust ahead of a key run of games for Manchester City. The former Aston Villa captain signed for City last summer but has struggled for form and consistency.
After a fantastic 2020/21 season and then his Euro 2020 performance, many expected Jack Grealish to leave Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. That is exactly what happened with the Villa captain signing for Manchester City in a British record deal but things haven’t quite clicked yet. While Grealish has contributed to seven goals across all competitions, the 26-year-old is yet to find any real consistency to his performances or game-time.
Not only that, his off-the-field headlines have upset a few fans and critics as well and Roy Keane believes that because of said headlines, Pep Guardiola doesn’t trust Grealish. However, the pundit admitted that with City entering a crunch period, with regards to the title race, over the next few months, it is the perfect time for Grealish to grow up and prove himself. Keane also added that it’s a rare chance for Grealish to show his mettle and believes that the 26-year-old can do it.
"I think it’s crunch time for Man City over the next few months. This is where you will really test as a player, crunch games. Jack’s had a few injury problems, [and has] probably been criticised a little bit for his off-field stuff but I think what Jack has to do is grow up and get the trust of Pep. He probably hasn’t got that yet, same with England, I don’t think Gareth [Southgate] trusts him that much yet,” Keane said, reported Goal.
"[It's a] good opportunity for him [against Peterborough]. Whatever Jack’s doing off the field, it does take its toll when you’re an attacking player, it’s another opportunity for Jack. I do think it’s about time he grew up."
