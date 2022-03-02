There is buzz again at Everton now with Frank Lampard here, proclaims Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed that Frank Lampard’s arrival has erased some of the gloom from the club and brought about a buzz to the team, which he believes was needed. The 24-year-old also added that his goal, one day, is to be a consistent presence on the England team-sheet.

Over the last two years, despite injuries halting his progress, few players have thrived in front of goal as much as Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 24-year-old has netted 32 league goals in just under 70 games but that tally could have been a lot higher had the forward managed to stay fit. The same applies to his current season as after scoring in his first three games of the season, Calvert-Lewin suffered a fractured toe and has only played a handful of times since.

That is mainly because Frank Lampard has opted to ease the forward back into proceedings but the 24-year-old has returned with great pomp and vigour to the first-team. It saw the Calvert-Lewin admit that he believe he is capable of “making a difference” and turn the club’s fortunes around, with them currently mired in a relegation battle. Not only that, the England international added that Lampard has turned the atmosphere around since arriving, which will help with their battle against relegation.

"Once upon a time I was not in that position so I see it as a privilege to have that expectation on my shoulders. Nobody expects more of me than myself. I believe I am capable of making a difference. But I am having to get fit and sharp on the pitch in Premier League games,” Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports.

“You underestimate how long four or five months is to have out. You come back in the middle of a season and everyone else is up to speed. I underestimated how difficult it would be. I came back into the team when momentum was going against us but there is a buzz again now with the new manager here.

“When things go wrong continually it can create an atmosphere that is hard to shake off and a change is needed. I think that was needed. But I feel much fresher now and focused on what I can control,” he added.

His form and consistent goal-scoring record earned the forward a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad although Calvert-Lewin made only two appearances in the tournament. Yet over the years, the 24-year-old has won 11 caps, scoring four times but admitted that he wants to do more for the Three Lions going forward. He believes he is capable of doing that but wants to become the man for his nation.

"I want to be in that England squad and I want to be playing. I believe I am capable of doing that but I cannot do it unless I take care of what is in front of me. That means scoring goals and playing well for Everton. If I can do that, let's see where that takes me,” he added.