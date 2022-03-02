Reports | Manchester United eyeing move for Carlo Ancelotti as short-term managerial option
Today at 7:55 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United are looking into the possibility of appointing Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as a short-term option in case they don’t sign their first-choice. The Red Devils are currently under Ralf Rangnick’s charge for the interim but are looking at permanent options.
While Manchester United did appoint Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the 2021/22 season, the Red Devils are yet to make a decision on a permanent appointment. The club have been linked with a catalogue of options over the last few months from Mauricio Pochettino all the way to Zinedine Zidane but are yet to name a permanent managerial replacement. But the club’s football director, John Murtough recently confirmed that the Red Devils have already started looking for a new manager.
That has seen even more managers linked with the job but ESPN has reported that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is on the contingency shortlist for the Red Devils. The Italian left Everton at the start of the current season and replaced Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid and is currently battling to win their first league title in two years. However, the report has indicated that his current job combined with Ancelotti’s experience in England as well as his Champions League acumen has attracted United.
But the Italian is only being considered as a short-term option as Manchester United are looking for long-term managerial choices but should they not find the right name, then Ancelotti is their contingency plan. ESPN has further reported that Luis Enrique, the head coach of the Spain national team, is also on the list although the Spaniard plans on staying in charge until at least the 2022 World Cup.
