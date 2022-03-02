ISL 2021-22 | Jamshedpur FC make it to the semis after 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC moved to the top of table with a dominant 3-0 win over Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday to qualify for the semi-finals and also get in pole position to claim the League Winners’ Shield. An own goal from Chinglensana Singh (5’) set Jamshedpur FC on the way.

Later goals from Peter Hartley (28’) and Daniel Chima Chukwu (65’) sealed the victory for Jamshedpur FC who were reduced to ten men after Mobhashir Rahman was sent off in the second half.

Owen Coyle’s men started on the front foot against Hyderabad FC who were missing many key players. Alex Lima had the chance in the 3rd minute to open the scoring from a free-kick in a dangerous area but saw his effort blocked.

However, Jamshedpur FC edged ahead two minutes later, when Mobhashir’s shot from the edge of the box from a partially cleared corner took two deflections to beat Gurmeet Singh in goal.

Hyderabad FC then took control of the ball possession but Jamshedpur FC were in their faces denying them any kind of space to build their attacks. Manuel Marquez’s men created an opening in the 25th minute when Aniket Jadhav who latched onto an Akash Mishra cross did well to create space for a shot but could only find the side netting.

Three minutes later, Jamshedpur FC doubled their lead as Hartley rose highest at the far post to head home a Lima corner.

Hyderabad FC however continued to dictate proceedings but couldn’t find a way past a spirited Jamshedpur FC side who preserved their 2-0 lead at the break.

Marquez brought on Mark Zothanpuia for Abdul Anjukandan for the second half but it was Jamshedpur FC who started brightly. Hartley almost added a third goal from a set-piece as he pulled away from his marker to shoot but Gurmeet denied him with a fine save in the 52nd minute.

Jamshedpur FC eventually made it 3-0 in the 65th minute when Lima won the ball after a miss-kick from Khassa Camara before laying it off to Chukwu who finished with ease. Mobhashir then saw red for kicking out at Mishra three minutes later as Jamshedpur FC were reduced to ten men.

Coyle’s men then retreated into their defensive shape to frustrate Hyderabad FC who couldn’t get on the scoresheet. Substitute Jordan Murray had a couple of chances to add to Jamshedpur FC’s lead but he didn’t have his scoring boots on. With the win, Jamshedpur FC moved two points clear of second-placed Hyderabad FC who have played a game more and three points ahead of third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan who they face on the final day.

However, Coyle’s men take on Odisha FC in their next match on Friday. Hyderabad FC who have already secured their passage to the semi-finals face Mumbai City FC in their final match of the league phase.