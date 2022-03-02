I and three other people received offer to buy Chelsea from Abramovich, claims Hansjorg Wyss
Today at 3:44 PM
Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has revealed that he has been offered the chance to buy Chelsea amidst pressure on current owner Roman Abramovich to sell the club. He has owned the Blues for more than a decade but recently transferred stewardship because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Over the last few days, there has been an air of uncertainty around Chelsea and Everton, amongst other clubs, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine. While the threat of a bigger war looms over, the world’s decision to come together and back Ukraine has changed the situation with Russia now banned from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions. Not only that, it has seen Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich transfer stewardship of the club to their trustees and reports have indicated that he could be forced to sell.
This came after reports indicated that he was selling off his properties in the UK with Chelsea next on the chopping block. That has now been confirmed by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, who has revealed that he and three others received an offer to buy the Blues from their current owner. Wyss also admitted that Abramovich has set a high asking price and that Chelsea also owe the Russian a lot of money but added that despite that, they don’t know what the “exact selling price” is.
“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich. I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2bn. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price,” Wyss told the Swiss newspaper Blick
