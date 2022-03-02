I and three other people received offer to buy Chelsea from Abramovich, claims Hansjorg Wyss

This came after reports indicated that he was selling off his properties in the UK with Chelsea next on the chopping block. That has now been confirmed by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, who has revealed that he and three others received an offer to buy the Blues from their current owner. Wyss also admitted that Abramovich has set a high asking price and that Chelsea also owe the Russian a lot of money but added that despite that, they don’t know what the “exact selling price” is.