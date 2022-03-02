Here with a lot of great players and I am learning from best, proclaims Jadon Sancho
Today at 6:36 PM
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has admitted that sharing the dressing room with a lot of great players who have won major silverware has paved the way to improving his own game. The English winger joined United from Dortmund in the previous summer for a reported fee of £73 million.
Manchester United finally got their priority target last summer as they recruited long-term target Jadon Sancho in the previous summer from German giants Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford although he has begun to replicate his form from Germany in England over the past few weeks. United's tumultuous form throughout the campaign has hindered his ability to feature consistently for his new side and as a result, Sancho has drifted in and out of the starting lineup.
The 21-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring four goals and registering two assists across all competitions. Sancho will look to help his team make a strong start to the season across both domestic and international competitions. The former Dortmund star asserted that he is in an enviable position at the moment as he shares a dressing room with big personalities and players with a lot of experience like Rapahel Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.
"I’m here with a lot of great players and I’m learning from the best. You’ve got Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane… all these guys have won major trophies and just being in the changing room with them gives you a blessed feeling. I’m definitely learning from them, on and off the pitch, especially in terms of their recovery and how they make themselves better. I’m taking in all the information I can and trying to put it into my game," Sancho told United’s website.
