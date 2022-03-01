We are conducting thorough process to appoint new permanent manager, proclaims John Murtough
Today at 8:52 PM
Manchester United’s football director John Murtough has revealed that the club have already started a thorough process to find their permanent manager and will appoint one in the summer. The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, with Ralf Rangnick appointed as the interim boss.
Over the last few years, few clubs have been as inconsistent as Manchester United but somehow under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils found a level of performances. However, this season things crumbled with the Norwegian sacked in November after a torrid start to the season. It saw them appoint Ralf Rangnick and while the German has settled the team again, it has been a challenging season at Old Trafford.
However, the club only appointed Rangnick on an interim basis and it has many fans concerned for their future as no permanent appointment has been made as of yet. But any claims of instability has been refuted by John Murtough as he confirmed that the club are currently conducting a through process to find their next manager. Not only that, the United football director revealed that the objective is to start winning trophies again.
"We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season. I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies," Murtough said, reported Sky Sports.
"We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles."
