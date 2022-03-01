Reports | Referee’s chief Mike Riley apologised to Frank Lampard for VAR error

While Everton put up a stellar defensive performance against Manchester City, the Toffees still weren’t perfect enough as Phil Foden scored to give City all three points. However, there was hope emanating from the home support as their side had fought putting their blood, sweat and tears on the line for the club but the outcome of the game could have been different. It came mere minutes after Foden’s goal as the ball bounced onto Rodri’s arm inside the Manchester City area.