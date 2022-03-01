Reports | Referee’s chief Mike Riley apologised to Frank Lampard for VAR error
Today at 8:54 PM
According to the Guardian, referee’s chief Mike Riley has apologised to Frank Lampard after VAR official Chris Kavanagh failed to report a handball by Rodri that would have handed Everton a penalty. The Toffees ended up losing the game 1-0 to Manchester City with Lampard furious at the officiating.
While Everton put up a stellar defensive performance against Manchester City, the Toffees still weren’t perfect enough as Phil Foden scored to give City all three points. However, there was hope emanating from the home support as their side had fought putting their blood, sweat and tears on the line for the club but the outcome of the game could have been different. It came mere minutes after Foden’s goal as the ball bounced onto Rodri’s arm inside the Manchester City area.
However, the on-field referee waved play on and the VAR, Chris Kavanagh, decided against sending the referee to the screen. But while decision was clear, the penalty wasn’t given and Everton were denied what could have been a late chance of an equaliser which infuriated Frank Lampard. The Everton boss hit out at the VAR official and the refereeing in general, but the Guardian has reported that Mike Riley has since personally apologised to Lampard.
The report has revealed Riley, the referee’s chief, called up both the Everton head coach and Bill Kenwright, the club’s chairman, to issue his apologies over the mix-up. This came after the club’s chief executive, Denis Barrett-Baxendale, wrote to the Premier League and asked for an explanation and an apology. However, despite that Riley has come under increasing criticism recently after a slew of poor decisions made both on-field and by the VAR officials.
