Reports | Barcelona to make move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde
Today at 3:22 PM
According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have identified Sevilla centreback Jules Kounde as their priority target for defense in the summer in a bid to bolster their defensive ranks while also investing in their future. It is understood that the French defender will cost around €80 million.
Jules Kounde signed for Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €25 million. The French centre back has cemented his status as one of the best defenders in the Spanish top flight during his time at the club.
Kounde has made 119 appearances for the Spanish side while contributing seven goals and three assists across all competitions. His impressive performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs who have registered their interest in the defender.
Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Jules Kounde last summer but advances from the London club were rejected by Sevilla throughout the summer transfer window. A protracted saga for the defender was expected to commence in the January transfer window but the Blues never made an approach as Sevilla priced them out of a deal with their €80 million price tag.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Barcelona are keen on a move for the 23-year-old as they believe that the Frenchman is an investment for the future due to his potential and age.
The Frenchman will still cost €80 million as Sevilla looks adamant to stick on to their asking price. It is understood that the Catalan club will try to negotiate with the Spanish side and believe that a deal could come to fruition due to the good terms they mutually enjoy. Barcelona could lose Sergino Dest and Ronald Araujo in the summer and will look to replace their outgoings with a marquee signing.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.