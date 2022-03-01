Reports | Ajax looking at Jordi Cruyff to replace Marc Overmars as sporting director
Today at 9:13 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Ajax are looking at Barcelona’s Jordi Cruyff to replace Marc Overmars as their sporting director after the latter was sacked by the club. Cruyff signed for Barcelona only in June in an advisory role but has since taken more responsibility after Ramon Planes left.
While Marc Overmars was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United over the last few months, Ajax stopped that by handing their Sporting Director a new contract. However, the club were forced to sack Overmars in early February after multiple complaints from female colleagues over inappropriate messages emerged. Since then, the club have been looking at various replacements but are yet to find the right option.
However, Mundo Deportivo has reported that Ajax are now looking at Jordi Cruyff as a potential option as they believe that the Barcelona man is the right choice. Cruyff is currently employed by the La Liga giants, after signing for them in June in an advisory role, and has taken up more responsibility after Sporting Director Ramon Planes left in December. The report has indicated that the Dutch giants have already approached Cruyff over the role and are currently in talks with him.
The 48-year-old has ties to both Ajax and Barcelona through his father, the famous Johan Cruyff, and has spent the last twelve years across the world, including in China and Israel, after retiring. Mundo Deportivo has further reported that Cruyff is reportedly tempted by the Ajax job as he is current being overseen by general director Mateu Alemany at Barcelona while the Dutch side are willing to offer him more control and decision making.
