Leeds hire Jesse Marsch as new manager after Marcelo Bielsa departure
Today at 1:45 PM
Leeds United have confirmed that they have hired former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch as their new manager after succeeding Marcelo Bielsa in their bid to remain in the Premier League this season. Leeds and Bielsa parted ways on Sunday after their dismal form leaving them 16th in the standings.
The English side established themselves as an exciting side that played high-octane football under Marcelo Bielsa as they managed to secure a 9th place finish at the end of the season.
It hasn’t gone according to plan for the Argentinean coach this season as Leeds are currently only two points above the relegation zone and are on a run of five defeats from six games.
The West Yorkshire side have conceded 20 goals in their last five matches and slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham after being thrashed 6-0 away at Liverpool in midweek. Bielsa was terminated from his position and have hired Jesse Marsch as his replacement. Director Victor Orta expressed his delight at hiring the American manager.
“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter. Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well,” Orta said in a statement.
“We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds,” he added.
💬 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗰𝗵: “We have all the tools here, I’m here to help this group" pic.twitter.com/WPkHOC9bgb— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2022
