Jack Grealish plays quite similar to his time at Aston Villa, reveals Pep Guardiola
Today at 6:38 PM
Pep Guardiola has asserted that Jack Grealish wasn't recruited to score 45 goals per season and admitted that the Englishman should quit paying attention to what his detractors are saying. The English attacker signed for the reigning Premier League champions from Aston Villa in the previous summer.
Manchester City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa ahead of the start of the current campaign for a record breaking fee of £100 million, which constituted the most expensive transfer of an English player ever, as well as the highest fee ever paid by a British club.
Grealish has not made the desired impact so far at the Etihad Stadium with his performances falling short of his time at Aston Villa. The Englishman has made 25 appearances for the Citizens so far while scoring three goals and providing three assists across all competitions.
The Manchester club underwent a difficult away trip to Everton on the weekend and the 26-year-old was not chosen to feature from the bench despite the side's need for all three points. City went on to win the match courtesy of a Phil Foden goal but Grealish’s absence from the bench has propelled questions on his future at the club but Guardiola was quick to show his trust for the England international.
"Maybe he listened too much to what the people say. It's wrong but the statistics are better and he plays quite similar to Aston Villa in terms of ball contact. He had the chances against Crystal Palace in 20 minutes to score three goals. It didn't happen but it's going to happen. We didn't buy him to score 45 goals," Guardiola told reporters in a press conference.
"Everyone has agents and managers and everything, and say what they have to do better and they listen to a lot of things about what they have to do. He's playing well. If he wasn’t, I would tell him. That is not the case,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.