ISL 2021-22 | NorthEast United play out 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal

Today at 2:54 PM
NorthEast United FC drew their last match of the ISL 2021-22 season 1-1 against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday. A goal by Marco Sahanek in added time in first half put NorthEast United FC in the lead, before SC East Bengal hit back by Antonio Perosevic.
The match started off in a fiery fashion as Mirshad Michu brilliantly saved a shot struck by Lalrinliana Hnamte in the 8th minute of the game. Minutes later, Naorem Singh was denied by the crossbar after his shot beat Mirshad. Both sides continued to have chances but neither side was able to convert them.
In the 36th minute the ball fell to Antonio Perosevic, outside the NEUFC box, however, failing to hit it on target. In added time of the first half, Suhair Vadakkepeedika whipped across that got deflection from the post and fell at the feet of Sahanek, who slotted the ball into the back of the net, bringing an end to an eventful first half.
Early in the second half, Fran Sota earned a penalty for SCEB which was subsequently finished off by Perosevic to equalize the score.
In the 62nd minute, Sourav Das dribbled the ball into the box and took a shot, but he was unable to hit the target.
Sankar Roy made a fantastic save from a venomous volley by Suhair to keep the scoreline intact at 1-1, in the 73rd minute. In the dying embers of the game, Fran Sota took a shot from outside the box in an act of desperation but failing to hit the target. That had been the story for both sides in the game.
It was end-to-end action in the closing stages of the match but neither side created or converted their opportunities. The result meant that SC East Bengal remained at the bottom of the league table with one match left in the campaign, while Khalid Jamil’s side bow out of the Hero ISL season with 14 points.
