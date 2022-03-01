Consider it privilege to have experienced everything that I have experienced, claims Bojan Krkic

Former Barcelona and Stoke City attacker Bojan Krkic has admitted that he believes he is privileged to have been able to experience and play football at the level he did. The Spaniard also admitted that he has learnt a lot over his career and wants to be a sporting director after he retires.

Few players in the world have been able to attain cult hero status at Stoke City, Barcelona, and at Mainz but Bojan Krkic has managed to do that and thrive as a player in the process. The Spaniard is a Champions League winner and won the La Liga thrice with the Camp Nou side before arriving in England and thriving with Stoke City during Mark Hughes’ tenure at the club.

While the Potters did well during that spell, Bojan eventually left the club for Mainz and then Alaves before leaving them permanently in 2019 for the MLS. However, the now 31-year-old has joined Vissel Kobe at the start of the 2021/22 season, alongside former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta, and believes that while his career could have been better, he’s happy. The attacker also added that he considers it to be a privilege to have even played football where he did and experience the best, even now.

"Yes, you can say it could have been better. Everything in life could always be better. But it could have been a lot worse. How many players have the quality but did not even make it as a professional? Maybe they were not in the right moment. Maybe they got injured,” Krkic told Sky Sports.

"I played four years for Barcelona and scored 40 goals. Many say I was not a success at Barcelona. I say, 'OK, scoring 40 goals in four years in the best period in the history of Barcelona and you say I did not have success?' OK, maybe I could have scored 80. But maybe I could have scored less. Maybe I could have not played at all.

"I am completely satisfied with my career. I always consider it a privilege to have experienced everything that I have experienced. Everything that I am still experiencing."

Now 31, Krkic is nearing the end of his career and while he still might have a few years left on his dance card, the Spaniard admitted that he wants to become a sporting director after he retires. Krkic confessed that he prefers it to coaching and “likes the idea of discovering young talent” while also focusing more on the players and helping them develop.

"I have learned a lot from studying to be a sporting director. I prefer it to coaching. A coach has to manage 25 players. The sporting director can really build a team. I like the idea of discovering young talent and focusing more on the human side of the game,” he added.