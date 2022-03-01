Conducting thorough process for appointment of permanent manager in summer, admits John Murtough

The Red Devils will look to finish the season strongly as they split their focus into domestic and European competitions. The search for a new manager is ongoing at the English club as they undertake a thorough process in hiring the right man for the job. It has been reported across various avenues that Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag are seen as the frontrunners for the job. Murtough revealed that the process for the appointment is underway and outlined the intentions for the club in the future.