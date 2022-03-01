Conducting thorough process for appointment of permanent manager in summer, admits John Murtough
Today at 7:26 PM
Manchester United football director John Murtough has proclaimed that the search for a permanent manager is in the midst of thorough considerations and the objective is to challenge for more trophies in the future. Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are the reported candidates for the job.
Manchester United started the current campaign in terrible fashion as their poor run of form and dismal results led to the sacking of then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Finishing in a top-four spot in the Premier League seemed a tall task for interim boss Ralf Rangnick but the English giants have undergone a change in fortunes as they currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League.
The Red Devils will look to finish the season strongly as they split their focus into domestic and European competitions. The search for a new manager is ongoing at the English club as they undertake a thorough process in hiring the right man for the job. It has been reported across various avenues that Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag are seen as the frontrunners for the job. Murtough revealed that the process for the appointment is underway and outlined the intentions for the club in the future.
“We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles,” Murtough told investors in a meeting on Tuesday.
"We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season. I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies,” he added.
