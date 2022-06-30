With the players we’ve got we have to aim to win the World Cup, asserts Declan Rice
Today at 3:31 PM
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has insisted that England should be one of the favourites to win the upcoming 2022 World Cup due to the remarkable amount of good players they have in the squad. England will look to end their trophy drought by securing the prestige international trophy in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate was appointed as England manager in November 2017 after Sam Allardyce resigned due to the 2016 English football scandal. The former Middleborough manager has helped overturn England’s fortunes with Southgate orchestrating unity and harmony amonsgt the players and staff.
The 51-year-old has led the Three Lions to lofty new heights as he led the side to a semi-final at the 2018 World Cup and became the first England boss to do so in a major competition since 1990. The English manager also managed to finish third in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and led the three Lions to the final of Euro 2020 but fell short of capturing major silverware as Italy beat them on penalties.
The Three Lions will hope to continue their upward trajectory and cap off their efforts by winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and that was reiterated by Declan Rice. The England international admitted that his side should aspire to win the World Cup due to the quality of players at their disposal.
“As an England fan as well as a player, some of the players we've got in the squad now are scary how good they are. There's ones coming through as well that obviously want the shirt and are excellent players. So I feel like we're in a good place, but that will only be realised if we go and win something major for the country,” Rice told GOAL.
“I feel like if we went and won in Qatar it would be massive, and I feel like no-one expects England to do it. So our minds are in the right place, and I feel like every time we go to a tournament now, Gareth has changed that mindset with players in terms of believing we can win it,” he added.
