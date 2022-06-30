We can get Neymar a spot at Newcastle United and I’ll run for him, proclaims Joelinton

That especially includes this summer with PSG looking to let the forward leave in order to start rebuilding their team according to Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier’s image. In light of that, Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United amongst the many suitors. It has Joelinton very excited at the prospect of linking up with the Brazilian and he admitted that there will always be a place for the 30-year-old at St James’ Park if he wants to sign for them.