We can get Neymar a spot at Newcastle United and I’ll run for him, proclaims Joelinton
Today at 7:54 PM
Newcastle United forward Joelinton has revealed that the Magpies will find a place for Neymar if the Brazilian wants to sign for them this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris this summer with Newcastle touted as a destination.
Ever since his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has done well for the Parisians but despite that and despite playing alongside Kylian Mbappe, the duo have failed to lift a Champions League crown. That combined with the Brazilian’s injury issues and reported attitude problems has seen the forward heavily criticized and permanently linked with a move away from the club, with links to Barcelona, Manchester United and a few other European bigwigs.
That especially includes this summer with PSG looking to let the forward leave in order to start rebuilding their team according to Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier’s image. In light of that, Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United amongst the many suitors. It has Joelinton very excited at the prospect of linking up with the Brazilian and he admitted that there will always be a place for the 30-year-old at St James’ Park if he wants to sign for them.
“We can get him a spot, sure! In any team in the world. If he comes it will be… I can't explain it, the man is an idol, is huge in world soccer. So, the invitation is done. Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I'll run for you all the time,” Joelinton said, reported Goal.
“If we have the chance I hope the coach will call him. The number 10 shirt is there waiting for him. I'll send a message to Bruno. Bruno has his contact, he can send a message inviting Ney to play there.”
