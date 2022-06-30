Signing for Inter is like coming back home, exclaims Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter for a reported fee of £97.5million for his second spell at the club after leaving the London club in 2013. The Belgian has cemented his status as one of the best strikers in European football since departing Stamford Bridge in his first spell at the club.

The Belgian enjoyed his best run of scoring form under Antonio Conte at Inter as the attacker scored 64 goals and registered 16 assists in 95 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side across two seasons. Lukaku played a key role in securing Serie A glory last campaign as he spearheaded the Nerazzurri’s title charge.

The Belgian striker decided to depart the Italian giants in a shock deal last summer as he signed for Chelsea last summer. It hasn’t worked out as both parties expected with Lukaku struggling for form and game time under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 29-year-old has sealed a move back to Inter this summer after both clubs agreed to a loan deal without an obligation or an option to buy. Lukaku expressed his delight in resigning for the club.

“The affection of the fans and my team-mates convinced me to return, but also the opportunity to work with the coach. I stayed in contact with him all last season. I think the coach is doing well with the team. I want to contribute and do good for this club. It's like coming home. I think my family and I had a really good time in Milan thanks to the people, the fans and my team-mates. From the first day when I arrived here everyone helped me a lot, I'm really happy,” Lukaku told Sky Sports.