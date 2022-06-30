Reports | Tottenham reach agreement in principle with Everton to sign Richarlison
Today at 1:20 PM
According to the Athletic, Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle to sign Richarlison from Everton this summer with the forward set to undergo a medical before the end of June. The North Londoners have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian and have finally reached an agreement.
Ever since his £50 million move to Everton, few players have impressed for the Toffees as much as Richarlison has with the Brazilian thriving for the club. That’s despite their managerial turmoil, their issues and battles off-field, and their recent relegation fight with Richarlison playing a key role there. But with Everton needing to sell at least one big name before the end of June, it has seen the 25-year-old heavily linked with a move away as the club’s biggest asset.
However, while Tottenham were linked with a move, Chelsea and Manchester United were also considered to be in the race for the 25-year-old. But after weeks of negotiations, the Athletic has reported that Spurs and Everton have reached an agreement in principle to sign the forward. The report has indicated that the 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical before the end of June in order to ratify the move as soon as possible for both parties.
Furthermore, Tottenham are set to pay a reported fee of around £50 million for Richarlison although the Athletic has revealed that it could rise to £60 million with add-ons and bonuses. Not only that, personal terms have not been an issue as the Brazilian wants to challenge himself at a higher level and believes that the time is right for him to do so now.
Tottenham are closing on Richarlison deal, after full agreement on personal terms as reported yesterday. Matter of time for deal structure to be agreed with Everton. Medical could take place soon 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022
