Reports | Tottenham close in on loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

Barcelona need to offload players to balance their financial balance sheet and Lenglet is one of the players that have been listed for sale at the Catalan club. The Spanish side are eager to extend Ousmane Dembele’s deal and will also look to register the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. Personal terms have been agreed between Lenglet’s camp and the London club and a deal is set to be formally announced in the upcoming week after some minor details have to be finalized.