Reports | Tottenham close in on loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet
Today at 4:47 PM
According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham are edging closer to completing a loan deal for Clement Lenglet from Barcelona as Antonio Conte aims to bolster his defensive options ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The French defender has fallen out of the pecking order at the Catalan club.
Clement Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2018 after the Blaugrana triggered his release clause of €35 million. The French defender had established himself as one of the best defenders in the top flight of Spanish football with Sevilla and was a key component of the Catalan club for several years under different managers.
The Barcelona centreback has made 159 appearances for the team while scoring seven goals and three assists across all competitions. Under manager Xavi Hernandez, the Frenchman has endured a reduced role under the Spaniard’s spell and Lenglet is set to move onto greener pastures.
tottAccording to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham are the frontrunners in securing a loan deal for Lenglet as they look to add quality defensive options to the side. Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici is understood to have lined up several deals simultaneously as the club targets the signing of another defender with Villarreal's Pau Torres, Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol in the mix.
Barcelona need to offload players to balance their financial balance sheet and Lenglet is one of the players that have been listed for sale at the Catalan club. The Spanish side are eager to extend Ousmane Dembele’s deal and will also look to register the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. Personal terms have been agreed between Lenglet’s camp and the London club and a deal is set to be formally announced in the upcoming week after some minor details have to be finalized.
