Reports | FC Porto starlet Vitinha inching closer towards €40 million move to Paris Saint-Germain
Today at 6:14 PM
According to Record, FC Porto star Vitinha is closing on a move to Paris Saint-Germain with the Ligue 1 giants set to pay around €40 million for the 22-year-old. The midfielder thrived for Liga Nos giants last season, contributing to 9 goals across all competitions as Porto lifted the league title.
While his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers didn’t quite work out to plan, Porto kept on plugging on with Vitinha with the hopes that the midfielder would step into his own. That was proven right as the 22-year-old thrived for the club last season, playing a key role as Porto lifted the Liga Nos title at the end of the season. Not only that, the 22-year-old contributed to 9 goals across all competitions which has seen both Fulham and Paris Saint-Germain chase after him.
However, the Ligue 1 giants have already won the race with reports indicating that the 22-year-old has been overly keen on signing for them from the moment they registered an interest. So much so, that personal terms have already been agreed upon with Vitinha set to sign a five-year contract although the potential transfer fee was the stumbling block. But Record has reported that both Porto and PSG have reached an agreement over a €40 million fee for the midfielder with him now set to undergo a medical.
The report has revealed that the issue was the fact that Porto wanted Vitinha’s release clause paid up front while PSG wanted to pay them in instalments although that issue has been solved. Not only that, Record has further reported that the 22-year-old is set to undergo his medical before the end of the week and that PSG have already moved on to other targets, mainly Renato Sanches and Milan Skriniar.
