Reports | FC Porto starlet Vitinha inching closer towards €40 million move to Paris Saint-Germain

While his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers didn’t quite work out to plan, Porto kept on plugging on with Vitinha with the hopes that the midfielder would step into his own. That was proven right as the 22-year-old thrived for the club last season, playing a key role as Porto lifted the Liga Nos title at the end of the season. Not only that, the 22-year-old contributed to 9 goals across all competitions which has seen both Fulham and Paris Saint-Germain chase after him.