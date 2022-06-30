Reports | Bayern Munich reject Barcelona’s third bid for Robert Lewandowski

With just one year left on his contract, Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga this summer has been the biggest news that European football has to offer especially after Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract. However, while the Polish international is keen on leaving Bayern Munich for pastures new in the form of Barcelona, the Bavarians are keen on keeping him for the remainder of his contract. The 33-year-old is wants a new challenge and has already asked the club to let him go this summer with the La Liga side looking to sign him.