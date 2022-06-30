Reports | Bayern Munich reject Barcelona’s third bid for Robert Lewandowski
Today at 8:56 PM
According to Bild, Bayern Munich have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski with the La Liga giants reportedly offering €40 million plus add-ons for the forward. The Polish international wants out of Bayern this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou.
With just one year left on his contract, Robert Lewandowski’s transfer saga this summer has been the biggest news that European football has to offer especially after Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract. However, while the Polish international is keen on leaving Bayern Munich for pastures new in the form of Barcelona, the Bavarians are keen on keeping him for the remainder of his contract. The 33-year-old is wants a new challenge and has already asked the club to let him go this summer with the La Liga side looking to sign him.
However, with Barcelona’s financial restraints still in place, the Camp Nou side is yet to make an offer that could convince Bayern Munich and have thus already seen two bids rejected. But Bild has reported that Barca have now had a third bid rejected as well despite submitting an offer of around €40 million plus add-ons for the 33-year-old. Yet that doesn’t meet Bayern’s asking price with the club looking for at least €50 million upfront from the La Liga side.
Not only that, ESPN has further reported that the €40 million bid from Barcelona was not only rejected but Bayern refused to respond to their offer. The Bavarians don’t believe that they need to sell Lewandowski this summer and are thus hell-bent on making him see out the remainder of his contract. But Bild has further revealed that they will let him leave for their asking price although the Catalan giants are yet to meet that.
