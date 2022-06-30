LOSC Lille confirm that they’ve appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new manager
Today at 1:52 PM
In a statement, LOSC Lille have confirmed rumours that they have appointed former AS Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as their new manager to a two year contract. This comes after the club and Jocelyn Gourvennec agreed to part ways two weeks ago, less than a year after they appointed him.
Following their 2020/21 Ligue 1 title win under Christophe Galtier, a lot was expected from LOSC Lille but financial issues combined with the fact that they had to sell players saw the club struggle. Not only that, Galtier left for OGC Nice and his replacement, Jocelyn Gourvennec, struggled to keep the club on the same path. So much so, that the reigning Ligue 1 champions failed to finish even in a European spot as they scrapped their way to tenth place on the table.
That combined with other off the field issues saw Gourvennec leave the club earlier this month and Lille have confirmed rumours that they have replaced him with former AS Roma boss Paulo Fonseca. The statement confirmed the news and revealed that Fonseca has signed a two year contract with the club, bringing three new coaches to the club with him.
“LOSC today formalizes the arrival of Paulo Fonseca as head coach. The Portuguese technician (49), who worked for FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma, signed a two-year contract today with the Lille club,” reads the statement.
“LOSC are pleased to be able to begin their collaboration with their new coach, who arrives accompanied by Tiago Leal (assistant coach), Paulo Mourão (assistant coach in charge of physical preparation) and António Ferreira (assistant coach in charge of goalkeepers). Already present at the club, Jorge Maciel also composes the staff of Paulo Fonseca, as assistant coach. A new page is being written. We wish it long and full of success.”
We can confirm that Paulo Fonseca is the new Lille head coach! 🔴#LOSC pic.twitter.com/rRA7QDvUZw— LOSC (@LOSC_EN) June 29, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.