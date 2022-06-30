LOSC Lille confirm that they’ve appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new manager

Following their 2020/21 Ligue 1 title win under Christophe Galtier, a lot was expected from LOSC Lille but financial issues combined with the fact that they had to sell players saw the club struggle. Not only that, Galtier left for OGC Nice and his replacement, Jocelyn Gourvennec, struggled to keep the club on the same path. So much so, that the reigning Ligue 1 champions failed to finish even in a European spot as they scrapped their way to tenth place on the table.