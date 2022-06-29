Reports | West Ham prepared to pay Arnaut Danjuma’s €40 million release clause this summer

However, with David Moyes and co looking to get back in the running for the top European spots, the Hammers have already started adding new pieces to their team. That includes permanently signing Alphonse Areola and bringing in Nayef Aguerd but reports have indicated that the club are also looking to add a new striker. But while the Guardian has revealed that Armando Broja is a top target, Todofichajes has reported that the London side are set to pay Arnaut Danjuma’s release clause soon.