Reports | West Ham prepared to pay Arnaut Danjuma’s €40 million release clause this summer
Today at 7:25 PM
According to Todofichajes, West Ham are ready to shell out €40 million in order to trigger Arnaut Danjuma’s release clause at Villarreal this summer. The Hammers are looking to sign a new forward to provide Michail Antonio with back-up and have been linked with a move for Armando Broja as well.
Following an excellent end to the 2020/21 season, a lot was expected from West Ham in the 2021/22 season especially after Leicester City lost key defenders before the term started. Yet while the Hammers enjoyed a superb start to the season, things changed halfway through as the club lost steam and struggled to cope with the burdens of European and league football. That combined with a lack of depth saw them falter at the final hurdle as they dropped out of a Champions League spot and finished in a Europa Conference League place.
However, with David Moyes and co looking to get back in the running for the top European spots, the Hammers have already started adding new pieces to their team. That includes permanently signing Alphonse Areola and bringing in Nayef Aguerd but reports have indicated that the club are also looking to add a new striker. But while the Guardian has revealed that Armando Broja is a top target, Todofichajes has reported that the London side are set to pay Arnaut Danjuma’s release clause soon.
The Villarreal forward thrived for the club last season, contributing to 20 goals across all competitions and has attracted attention from Liverpool, Manchester United and a few others. But the report has indicated that the Hammers are prepared to trigger the €40 million release clause as they believe the 25-year-old is exactly the man to reinforce their front-line. However, Danjuma and West Ham are still reportedly in talks over personal terms although the forward is open to a move.
