Reports | Richarlison keen on joining Tottenham in £50 million move this summer

While he thrived for Everton in his opening two seasons and contributed to 35 goals across all competitions, things haven’t quite gone according to plan for either party since then. However, the 25-year-old has continued to showcase his talent and ability in front of goal, netting 24 goals over the last two years and that includes 10 league goals in the 2021/22 season. It made Richarlison a key reason why Everton stayed up with the Toffees struggling to find their footing.

However, that combined with Everton’s consistent struggles over the last two years has seen reports indicate that Richarlison wants out and that has sparked a transfer saga. The Brazilian has been linked with moves to Chelsea , Tottenham and Manchester United but according to the Telegraph, Spurs now lead the race. This comes in light of Chelsea’s breakthrough with Leeds United over a move for Raphinha with United reportedly looking at other targets now.

Not only that, the report has indicated that Richarlison is overly keen on a move to Tottenham as he believes it is the right step for him now. However, negotiations between the two sides are still ongoing with swap deals reportedly not a part of any move as Lucas Moura has no inclination of signing for Everton while Steven Bergwijn is keen on joining Ajax. Yet despite that, the Telegraph has reported that the Toffees’ have set a £50 million asking price that Spurs are confident of meeting.