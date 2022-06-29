Reports | Manchester United looking into £40 million bid for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez
Today at 8:35 PM
According to TalkSport, Manchester United are weighing up a potential £40 million bid for Lisandro Martinez this summer with them set to battle Arsenal for the defender. The 24-year-old is reportedly open to a move abroad and has already seen one bid from Arsenal rejected by Ajax.
While they appointed Erik ten Hag, Manchester United are yet to back their new boss with any new arrivals although the Red Devils have been linked with moves for several players. That includes Frenkie de Jong, Antony and a few others although reports have indicated that the new boss is looking to bulk up the team first having lost a few players this summer. But despite that, the club are still yet to make a permanent signing although they are closing in on a move for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia.
But the Old Trafford side’s dip into the Dutch top tier is far from over as TalkSport has reported that the club are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract and has been linked with a move to North London, with Ajax already rejecting one Arsenal bid earlier this week. However, the Gunners are set to submit another one with them confident of getting the move over the line but the report has revealed that United are in the race now.
The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their backline and believe that the versatile defender, who can also play in midfield, would be the ideal signing this summer. Not only that, the 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent season and finished as Ajax's player of the year which has impressed both Premier League sides. However, they’re yet to table a bid for the Argentine although TalkSport further revealed that United are preparing a £40 million offer plus add-ons with Erik ten Hag keen on bringing Martinez to Old Trafford.
