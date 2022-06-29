Reports | Manchester United looking into £40 million bid for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez

But the Old Trafford side’s dip into the Dutch top tier is far from over as TalkSport has reported that the club are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract and has been linked with a move to North London, with Ajax already rejecting one Arsenal bid earlier this week. However, the Gunners are set to submit another one with them confident of getting the move over the line but the report has revealed that United are in the race now.