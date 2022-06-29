Reports | Manchester United complete €15m move for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia
Today at 3:11 PM
According to David Ornstein, Manchester United have hijacked Olympique Lyon’s bid for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia as the English side has offered €15m + €2m in add-ons + sell-on clause to round up the bid. The Feyenoord defender will make a final decision on his future this week.
ereTyrell Malacia joined Feyenoord's youth system at the age of nine and gradually made his way up through the ranks before making his senior breakthrough with the team in the 2017-18 season. The Dutch defender has scored four goals and 10 assists in 136 appearances for the Dutch side across all competitions. Malacia was one of the standout players for Feyenoord last season and the defender rounded up the previous season with an impressive performance against Eintracht Frankfurt in the finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The left-back was also named in the UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season for his set of sensational performances in the European competition. According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United have moved quickly to submit an offer of 15m + €2m in add ons as they look to gazump Lyon over a prospective deal. It is understood that the French club had offered €13m + €2m in add-ons and were close to sealing a deal for the defender before United made an offer.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Erik ten Hag had scouted Malacia from his time at Ajax and the Dutch boss had made it clear to the hierarchies at Old Trafford that he wanted to bring the defender to the club. United have Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, and Brandon Williams as their defensive options on the left although it is understood that Malacia would replace Telles in the squad after the Brazilian failed to impress with his performances last season. Personal terms are yet to be agreed with the player as Malacia is set to make his choice between Lyon and United. United will hope to complete deals for Malacia and Frenkie de Jong in the coming week with both players sharing the same agency.
🚨 Man Utd agreement with Feyenoord for left-back Tyrell Malacia understood to be €15m + €2m add-ons + sell-on clause. Lyon were offering €13m + €2m add-ons. Need to agree personal terms. W/ @lauriewhitwell for @TheAthleticUK post @FabrizioRomano scoop https://t.co/T7P3e5a4UD— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 28, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Tyrell Malacia
- Erik Ten Hag
- Luke Shaw
- Frenkie De Jong
- Eredivisie
- English Premier League
- Manchester United
- Olympic Lyon
- Feyenoord
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.