Reports | Chelsea set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Leeds winger Raphinha

Chelsea set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Leeds winger Raphinha
Today at 3:12 PM
According to reports from David Ornstein, Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Raphinha from Leeds after both clubs agreed to a fee of £55m with the London side set to beat rivals Arsenal to the signing of the winger. The Brazilian has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Barcelona.
Raphinha has been the center of transfer scrutiny this summer as the winger has been linked with a move away from Leeds to Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and Arsenal. The Brazilian has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in European football during his stint with Leeds with the winger constantly causing havoc against opposition defenders. The Brazil international has scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in 66 appearances across all competitions.
According to reports from reliable journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea are close to agreeing a £55 million fee with Leeds over the signing of Raphinha with the Premier League side set to triumph over Arsenal in the race for the winger. Arsenal had a bid rejected by the Peacocks but was set to intensify their efforts to sign the attacker as they looked to submit an improved second offer to Leeds. Chelsea made their interest serious after it looks increasingly likely that primary target Ousmane Dembele is set to remain at Barcelona.
It is understood that the Brazilian winger would prioritise signing for Chelsea over Arsenal as the Blues can offer Champions League football to the winger. Barcelona are also keen on bringing the 25-year-old to Camp Nou although their financial woes mean that they wouldn’t be able to offer the required amount. Raphina was determined to move to Barcelona but is now content to join Chelsea in this summer transfer window. Personal terms are yet to be discussed between the player and the club although both parties remain confident in sealing the deal.
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea close to agreeing fee north of £55m with Leeds for Raphinha but not done yet. #CFC now best placed with #LUFC & 25yo as long-term favourites Barcelona can’t afford it at present + Arsenal not currently at required price @TheAthleticUK #AFC https://t.co/cPEmDq4d8N— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 28, 2022
