Reports | Bayern Munich threatening to leave Serge Gnabry off their team sheet

Ever since he signed for Bayern Munich , few players have done as well as Serge Gnabry for the club with the forward thriving for the German giants. That includes last season where the 26-year-old contributed to 27 goals across all competitions, which includes 20 in the Bundesliga alone. That combined with the fact that the German has only one year left on his contract has seen him heavily linked with a move away.

However, reports have indicated that Bayern Munich have tabled an offer to extend Gnabry’s contract but the forward is yet to consider or even sign the deal. That could change in the near future as Kicker has reported that Bayern are prepared to drop the 26-year-old should he not sign the extension. The report has revealed that the Bavarians don’t want to be held hostage and are thus willing to take the extreme route in order to get Gnabry to sign an extension.

Not only that, the club are willing to drop him completely from the team sheet and send the forward to the stand which has further upset the 26-year-old. However, Kicker has further reported that Gnabry is considering the contract on the table as he is happy in Munich and keen on continuing with the club although he is unhappy at the way negotiations have been handled. Furthermore, the forward is now also open to leaving the club if Bayern do drop him amidst links of a move to England.