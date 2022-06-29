Newcastle seal the deal for Lille defender Sven Botman for £35 million

Sven Botman has cemented his status as one of the top defenders in the top flight of French football since joining Lille in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €9 million. The Dutch defender has made 79 appearances for the French club while scoring three goals and providing two assists across all competitions. Botman was crucial in the French club’s successful pursuit of the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season.