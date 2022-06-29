Newcastle seal the deal for Lille defender Sven Botman for £35 million
Today at 4:05 PM
Newcastle United have confirmed that they have completed a deal for Lille centreback Sven Botman after both clubs agreed to a £35 million fee over the Dutch defender with Botman signing a five-year deal with the English side. Newcastle had unsuccessfully tried signing Botman in January.
Sven Botman has cemented his status as one of the top defenders in the top flight of French football since joining Lille in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €9 million. The Dutch defender has made 79 appearances for the French club while scoring three goals and providing two assists across all competitions. Botman was crucial in the French club’s successful pursuit of the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season.
The Dutchman’s slew of impressive performances had attracted the attention of several clubs as they attempted to lure the defender to their club although Newcastle Untied have finally gotten their man for a fee of £35 million. The Tyneside club had attempted to sign the defender in January although talks between both clubs proved to be unsuccessful.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The 22-year-old completed a medical on Tuesday and has penned a five-year contract with the Magpies with some minor details set to be completed within this week. Botman will be the club's fourth signing of the summer after they completed deals for Alex Murphy, Matt Targett, and Nick Pope within the start of the current transfer window.
Eddie Howe had identified Botman as the primary target last season and will be delighted to secure the signing of a defender after the club’s defensive woes in the Premier League last season. Newcastle have won the race for the signing of the centreback as they beat out the likes of AC Milan, Inter, Wolves, and West Ham for his signature.
✍️ Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman for an undisclosed fee!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 28, 2022
⚫️⚪️
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.