If Neymar is leaving PSG he has to come to Chelsea, proclaims Thiago Silva

It has been reported that PSG has told Neymar that he is free to leave the club as they look to sanction a sale for the Brazilian superstar. Chelsea and Juventus are the leading candidates to sign Neymar if talks between PSG and the interested parties are successful. It is understood that the French club are unhappy with the former Barcelona man’s attitude while Neymar has been the subject of boos from the PSG fans after the club were eliminated from the Champions League last season in the Round of 16.