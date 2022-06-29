If Neymar is leaving PSG he has to come to Chelsea, proclaims Thiago Silva
Today at 3:14 PM
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has asserted that Brazilian teammate Neymar should sign for the London club this summer if he decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer transfer window. The Brazilian has been reportedly told by the Ligue 1 champions that he is free to leave the side.
Neymar has established himself as one of the best players of his generation through his impressive performances in European football. The Brazilian’s exceptional ability earned him a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222 million in the summer of 2017. The Brazilian attacker has impressed the French club throughout his spell at Paris although the 30-year-old has been susceptible to injuries that have limited his appearances for the Ligue 1 side.
It has been reported that PSG has told Neymar that he is free to leave the club as they look to sanction a sale for the Brazilian superstar. Chelsea and Juventus are the leading candidates to sign Neymar if talks between PSG and the interested parties are successful. It is understood that the French club are unhappy with the former Barcelona man’s attitude while Neymar has been the subject of boos from the PSG fans after the club were eliminated from the Champions League last season in the Round of 16.
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva who played with Neymar at the French club praised the Brazilian and insisted that the 30-year-old should join Chelsea in case he decides to leave PSG this summer.
"He has to go to Chelsea. If he is about to leave [PSG], then he must go there. If it happens, then the expectation is the best possible one. We don't even need to talk about Neymar's ability. Besides that, he is a super friend. I hope this happens instead of only being something on the news, but I don't know anything about it,” Silva told Globo.
