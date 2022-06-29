Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja to train with the Spanish club Marbella FC

The 32-year-old is confident that he would feel at ease in a Spanish-speaking environment. "I have to prepare well. I asked my agents to arrange something for better and proper training. They suggested I go to Marbella FC, where I can train with them properly. I have worked under many Spanish coaches back home. So I think, I will be comfortable with a Spanish setup. I hope to prepare there and come back in a good shape and a lot of confidence," he signed off.