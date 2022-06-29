Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja to train with the Spanish club Marbella FC

Today at 1:00 PM
Arindam Bhattacharya will travel to Spain to practice with Marbella FC in order to be ready for the Indian Super League season. The 2020–21 season saw the goalkeeper, who played for SC Bengal in the ISL, win the Golden Glove award; and will now resign from the position of skipper.
"I am going to Marbella in Spain to train for a month. I will be training with the club called Marbella FC. I had a talk with their goalkeeping coach. He asked for a few video clippings of my training to get an idea about how I train in Kolkata," Bhattacharya told the official ISL website.
"I sent him some clippings of my training with some of the foreign coaches. After going through them, he asked me to go there and train with their first team," he added. He has sought a visa, and soon as it arrives, he will go to Spain, claims Bhattacharya. The Marbella football club competes in Spain's fifth division.
The 32-year-old is confident that he would feel at ease in a Spanish-speaking environment. "I have to prepare well. I asked my agents to arrange something for better and proper training. They suggested I go to Marbella FC, where I can train with them properly. I have worked under many Spanish coaches back home. So I think, I will be comfortable with a Spanish setup. I hope to prepare there and come back in a good shape and a lot of confidence," he signed off.
