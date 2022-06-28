We are happy to bring Romelu Lukaku home, proclaims Beppe Marotta

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has admitted that the Italian club is delighted to bring Romelu Lukaku back home following his move to Chelsea last summer from the Italian club for a club-record transfer fee. The Inter chief also revealed that the club was hopeful of completing the signing of Paulo Dybala.

Romelu Lukaku cemented himself as one of the best attackers in Italian football after he signed for Interreported to be a club-record fee of €80 million in 2019. Under the tutelage of then-coach Antonio Conte, the Belgian striker improved his game dramatically as he scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

The Belgium international led the Italian side to Serie A glory for the first time since the 2009–10 season. Despite promises made to the Inter faithful that he will stay put at the club, Lukaku left the Serie A side for his second spell at Chelsea as the club spent a record fee of £97.5 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

It hasn’t gone according to plan for the former Manchester United striker as he has struggled to adapt to the demands of Thomas Tuchel and his goalscoring numbers has waned in England. The Belgian wishes to leave Chelsea and return to Inter with both sides agreeing to a loan deal as they look to finalize the deal.

Marotta expressed his delight at bringing the Belgian back to Italy while offering an update on the club’s recruitment chances of Paulo Dybala.

"We have to thank the availability of the presidency and the owners. I hope it[Lukaku deal] can be closed, not in a few hours, but a few days. We cannot make it official yet: he is a returning player who has done very well with us and we are happy to bring him home,” Marotta said at an award ceremony on Tuesday.

“For Dybala, I do not hide the fact that we have met its representatives. We need to carry out surveys and explore new paths, among these there is everything. Now with Dybala, to reach a conclusion, there must be important meetings. To date, we have not reached any agreement," he added.