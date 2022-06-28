Reports | Chelsea edge closer to completing deal for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has established himself as one of the best attackers in the top-flight of English football as he has proven time and time again throughout his stints with Liverpool and Manchester City . The English winger has been one of the most consistent players under Pep Guardiola for the reigning Premier League champions as he has scored 131 goals and registered 95 assists in 339 appearances across all competitions.

The England international’s contract is set to expire next summer and City are open to selling the winger for the right price in order to not lose him on a free transfer. According to reports from Chelsea , the London club have intensified their efforts to sign the former Liverpool winger as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Chelsea are set to lose out on the services of star frontman Romelu Lukaku to Inter with the futures of players such as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic also looking uncertain at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are eager to bring in an accomplished scorer in the form of Sterling and new owner Todd Boehly was in touch with City to discuss figures and the structure of a deal in order to finalize a deal. City are eager to facilitate the transfer as they are grateful for the Englishman’s wingers and will not stand against him in his desire to go elsewhere for more playing time. It is understood that personal terms between the player’s camp and Chelsea have been agreed with a formal offer set to be submitted to City in the coming days.