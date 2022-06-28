I hope Robert Lewandowski moves to Barcelona and have a nice campaign, proclaims Javier Tebas
La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that he is hopeful of seeing Robert Lewandowski plying his trade for Barcelona ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and asserted that the Blaugrana has the financial means to complete the transfer. Lewandowski has outlined his wish of moving to Barcelona.
Robert Lewandowski has cemented his status as one of the finest strikers of his generation during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Germany. The Bayern striker has scored 344 goals and registered 72 assists in 375 appearances for the German side across all competitions. Lewandowski has been a crucial component of a dominant Bayern side that has secured several trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League title during his time at the club.
The Polish striker has a year remaining on his current deal at the Allianz Stadium and the 33-year-old has expressed his interest in moving to Barcelona for a change of scenery in his storied playing career. It is understood that Bayern are reluctant to sanction a sale and is frustrated with Barcelona for inviting speculation over the star despite not having the financial capabilities to submit a formal offer.
La Liga chief Tebas has admitted that he would love to see the sensational Polish striker next season featuring for the Spanish giants.
“I hope Lewandowski plays for Barcelona and has a good campaign. I hope that the levers Laporta has activated will allow the player to make it to Barcelona because he is a legend of Bayern Munich and European football. If they execute what they approved in the assemblies, he will be able to play for Barcelona. There is interest and if they execute those levers then they will be able to sign him,” Tebas told at a presentation.
