Erik Ten Hag's taken over a massive job at the biggest club in the world, claims Paul Merson

"If Ten Hag managed for the rest of his life, it'll never be harder than what he's taking on now. This is a massive job. It's the biggest club in the world and he is taking over when they're in disarray. He needs to bring in as many players as he can because this team is not going to get you in the top four. They need to bring certain players in - (Frenkie) De Jong at Barcelona, he's a good footballer - and then you move on from there. They need at least three or four players just to make a challenge for fourth place,” Merson told Sky Sports.