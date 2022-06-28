Erik Ten Hag's taken over a massive job at the biggest club in the world, claims Paul Merson
Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has insisted that Erik ten Hag has a massive job to do and acknowledged that the Dutch manager will need to bring in several players to fulfil their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot. Ten Hag was hired as the permanent manager of United in April.
Manchester United endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign as they fell well short of expectations placed on their shoulders at the beginning of the season by finishing sixth in the table. The Manchester club were unable to arrest their slump under three different managers throughout the course of the campaign as they ended the season with a goal difference of zero.
United also ended the season with their worst-ever points tally and new manager Erik ten Hag will have his hands full in turning around the English club’s fortunes in the upcoming season. The Dutch manager is tasked with rejuvenating and overhauling the squad as he shapes the team in his identity.
The Manchester club are looking to bring in Frenkie de Jong, Antony, and Jurrien Timber during the current transfer window as they look to reinforce their options across the pitch. Arsenal legend Paul Merson reiterated that Ten Hag will never have a more difficult job in his managerial career while outlining United’s needs for the summer.
"If Ten Hag managed for the rest of his life, it'll never be harder than what he's taking on now. This is a massive job. It's the biggest club in the world and he is taking over when they're in disarray. He needs to bring in as many players as he can because this team is not going to get you in the top four. They need to bring certain players in - (Frenkie) De Jong at Barcelona, he's a good footballer - and then you move on from there. They need at least three or four players just to make a challenge for fourth place,” Merson told Sky Sports.
